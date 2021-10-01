Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KNRRY. Cheuvreux upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KNRRY stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 23,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,436. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.21. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

