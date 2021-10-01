Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.75. 23,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,436. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average is $30.21. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

