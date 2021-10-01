Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Acquires 86,932 Shares

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 86,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.83 per share, with a total value of $8,330,693.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 30,685 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.39 per share, with a total value of $2,896,357.15.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 57,501 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.31 per share, for a total transaction of $5,365,418.31.

On Thursday, August 19th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 83,648 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.56 per share, for a total transaction of $7,324,218.88.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 8,164 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $701,287.60.

On Friday, August 13th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 38,264 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.66 per share, with a total value of $3,392,486.24.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 53,523 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.11 per share, with a total value of $4,608,865.53.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.00. The company had a trading volume of 258,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,189. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 1.37. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.10). Equities analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

