Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.94.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:KSS traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.73. 51,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,536,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 411.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

