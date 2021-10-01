Kwikswap Protocol Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. During the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 404.8% higher against the US dollar. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $193,757.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008726 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Profile

Kwikswap Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

