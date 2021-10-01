Lamden (TAU) Price Hits $0.0748 on Exchanges

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Lamden has a market cap of $10.63 million and $274,994.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for $0.0748 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 19.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008871 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.