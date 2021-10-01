Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,130 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LVS. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,314 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after buying an additional 61,368 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,797 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 61,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LVS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of LVS opened at $36.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.45. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

