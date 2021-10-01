Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director Sells 9,000 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $575,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LSCC traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.74. 879,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.22. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $68.76.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $125.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,123,208,000 after buying an additional 5,888,961 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,917,000 after buying an additional 1,817,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,970,000 after buying an additional 1,407,805 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $51,349,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,189,000 after buying an additional 780,864 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.43.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.