Lead Wallet (LEAD) Price Hits $0.0081

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and $150,089.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00066810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00104580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00148141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,407.76 or 0.99755906 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.47 or 0.06774435 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002484 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

