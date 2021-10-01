Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Henrietta Baldock Acquires 830 Shares

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61) per share, for a total transaction of £2,290.80 ($2,992.94).

Henrietta Baldock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, Henrietta Baldock acquired 841 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 273 ($3.57) per share, with a total value of £2,295.93 ($2,999.65).

On Monday, August 2nd, Henrietta Baldock bought 860 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £2,287.60 ($2,988.76).

LGEN traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 279.30 ($3.65). 7,164,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,690,214. The firm has a market cap of £16.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.42. Legal & General Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 177.20 ($2.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91). The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 272.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 274.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of GBX 5.18 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LGEN. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 388 ($5.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 269 ($3.51) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 300.50 ($3.93).

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.