Legrand’s (LGRDY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

LGRDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legrand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

LGRDY traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.48. 258,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,670. Legrand has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.15.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

