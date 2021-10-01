Leoni’s (LNNNY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Leoni in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Leoni stock remained flat at $$4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16. Leoni has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $5.28.

LEONI AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cables and cable systems for the automotive sector and other industries. It operates through the Wire and Cable Solutions, and Wiring systems segments. The Wire and Cable Solutions segment focuses on the development of intelligent and secure energy transmission and data management systems solutions.

