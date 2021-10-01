LHT (LHT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8.00

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. LHT has a total market capitalization of $147,994.75 and approximately $8.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LHT has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005078 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009585 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.