Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) traded down 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.70. 266,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 212,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Liberty Gold in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Liberty Gold from C$1.90 to C$1.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Liberty Gold alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.