Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $12.82, but opened at $12.13. Liberty Oilfield Services shares last traded at $12.13, with a volume of 2,318 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $440,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,163,727 shares in the company, valued at $11,928,201.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $36,428.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,920 shares of company stock valued at $3,634,528 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $581.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 61.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 383,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 146,419 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 876,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 72,898 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,090 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth about $675,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 691.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 190,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

