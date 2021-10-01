Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Announces Dividend of $0.86

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) announced a dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.86 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.

Life Storage has increased its dividend payment by 8.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Life Storage has a payout ratio of 122.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Life Storage to earn $5.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.5%.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.56. 597,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,419. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.64. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $70.29 and a 12-month high of $129.87.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Life Storage stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,910 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.76% of Life Storage worth $63,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.