Lisk Price Up 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $406.49 million and $32.98 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $3.15 or 0.00006583 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00054229 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00023843 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002001 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

