Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Bought by Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. Lithia Motors comprises 5.0% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned 0.67% of Lithia Motors worth $70,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LAD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.55.

Lithia Motors stock traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $312.92. The company had a trading volume of 14,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,758. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.00 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.88.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

