LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Shares Up 6.9%

LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX)’s stock price shot up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.97. 10,082 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 488,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LVOX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $28.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.38 million. On average, analysts predict that LiveVox Holding, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO S Gregory Clevenger bought 8,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $55,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. bought a new stake in LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,420,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,137,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,701,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000.

LiveVox Company Profile (NASDAQ:LVOX)

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

