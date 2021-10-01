Lobstex Price Tops $0.0646 on Exchanges (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0646 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $673,378.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 62.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 41.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,564,672 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

