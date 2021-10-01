Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,852 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $23,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 90.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $347.65. 17,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,720. The stock has a market cap of $96.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $356.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.03.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.