London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,900 shares, an increase of 352.9% from the August 31st total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LNSTY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.43. The company had a trading volume of 145,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,602. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $35.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.2694 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $0.25.
London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile
London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.
