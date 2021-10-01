London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,900 shares, an increase of 352.9% from the August 31st total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSTY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.43. The company had a trading volume of 145,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,602. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $35.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.2694 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $0.25.

LNSTY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.