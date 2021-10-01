LunchMoney Trading 40.6% Lower This Week (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded down 25.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded 40.6% lower against the dollar. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LunchMoney has a total market cap of $454,927.38 and $2,132.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LunchMoney alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00054664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 51.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.03 or 0.00229356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00115020 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00011913 BTC.

LunchMoney Coin Profile

LMY is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,730,678 coins. LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LunchMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LunchMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.