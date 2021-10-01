Lunyr (LUN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,227.00

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $487,117.64 and approximately $3,227.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lunyr has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. One Lunyr coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000445 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00054546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.85 or 0.00232791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00113144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00012910 BTC.

Lunyr Coin Profile

Lunyr is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Buying and Selling Lunyr

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

