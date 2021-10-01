Lunyr Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 1st. One Lunyr coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular exchanges. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $487,117.64 and approximately $3,227.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00054546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.85 or 0.00232791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00113144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00012910 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr (CRYPTO:LUN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Buying and Selling Lunyr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

