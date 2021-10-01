Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 26,018 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 115.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,018 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.22% of Capital Southwest worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the second quarter valued at $220,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 40.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

CSWC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

In other news, Director William R. Thomas III bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,759 shares in the company, valued at $187,359.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 5,081 shares of company stock valued at $138,715 over the last three months. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $25.18 on Friday. Capital Southwest Co. has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $28.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 79.95% and a return on equity of 10.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 106.02%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

