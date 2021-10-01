Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 37,991 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,991 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GBDC. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 152,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,685.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Golub acquired 4,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $66,039.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 79,146 shares of company stock worth $1,255,493 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GBDC has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 121.90%. The company had revenue of $75.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.72 million. On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

