Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 5,421 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,455,000 after purchasing an additional 145,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,470,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,326,000 after acquiring an additional 67,194 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 66.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,386,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,610,000 after acquiring an additional 554,401 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,313,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,759,000 after acquiring an additional 166,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 45.3% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,216,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,839,000 after acquiring an additional 379,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

PFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

PFG opened at $64.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $68.40.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.