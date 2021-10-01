Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 54,833 Shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 115.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 54,833 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.30% of Gladstone Capital worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Capital by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Capital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 292,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Gladstone Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 112.35% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $13.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.18 million. As a group, analysts predict that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is presently 96.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gladstone Capital in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

