Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 8,782 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 55.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Duke Realty by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Duke Realty by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Duke Realty by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DRE opened at $47.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average is $47.70. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $53.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DRE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist upped their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.46.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

