Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 116.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,725 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth $3,368,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,132,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,366,000 after purchasing an additional 386,916 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 260.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 46,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 593.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 339,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

ORCC stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.40.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.86 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 80.18% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

