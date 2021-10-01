Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,489 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.29% of Fidus Investment worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 98.8% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 727,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 361,572 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 63,895 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 242,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,022 shares during the last quarter. 23.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDUS. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidus Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $17.44 on Friday. Fidus Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $426.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average is $17.04.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 97.58%. The firm had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 82.58%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.