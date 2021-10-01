Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter worth $4,318,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Celanese by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Celanese by 134.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Celanese by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 465,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,579,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CE. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.71.

Celanese stock opened at $150.64 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.30 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.62.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

