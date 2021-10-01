Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 157,693 Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 116.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 157,693 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.40% of BlackRock Capital Investment worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. Rinet Co LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 40.3% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter worth $105,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BKCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of BKCC opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $285.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 59.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

