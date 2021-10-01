Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 3,789 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETR. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Entergy by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,437,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,979,000 after purchasing an additional 949,105 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Entergy by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,329,000 after purchasing an additional 704,920 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its position in shares of Entergy by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,140,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,487,000 after purchasing an additional 465,720 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 359.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 446,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,248,000 after purchasing an additional 349,296 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Entergy by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 581,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,891,000 after purchasing an additional 322,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $99.31 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.56 and its 200-day moving average is $105.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

