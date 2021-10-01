Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 40,633 Shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) by 116.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,633 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.31% of SuRo Capital worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSSS. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SuRo Capital by 109.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 22,255 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in SuRo Capital in the first quarter worth $373,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the first quarter worth $139,000. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 568,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 56,235 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 347,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

In other SuRo Capital news, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 6,500 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $98,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SSSS shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SuRo Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of SuRo Capital stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $312.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average is $13.65. SuRo Capital Corp. has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $16.40.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 11,521.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. On average, analysts expect that SuRo Capital Corp. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from SuRo Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 69.71%. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,111.11%.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.