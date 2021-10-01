Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 115.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 91,482 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.25% of PennantPark Investment worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 27.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. 33.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT opened at $6.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $435.15 million, a P/E ratio of 2.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 189.39% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $20.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNNT. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

