Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,174 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,955 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 83.7% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 27.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO purchased a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,803,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,824 shares of the software company’s stock worth $259,191,000 after buying an additional 120,304 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total value of $4,171,565.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $53,419.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,793,931. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $148.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.10.

SPLK stock opened at $144.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $222.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.10 and a 200 day moving average of $136.56. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

