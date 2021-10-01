Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,224 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,957 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZION. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,125,000 after purchasing an additional 248,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,893,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,397,000 after acquiring an additional 65,969 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 479,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,781,000 after acquiring an additional 31,092 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,307,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,803,000 after purchasing an additional 19,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $61.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $64.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.59.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

