Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,952 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of TCG BDC worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGBD. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in TCG BDC by 26.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TCG BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TCG BDC by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in TCG BDC by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 24.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

In other TCG BDC news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan bought 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $200,710.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 58,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,454.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CGBD shares. TheStreet raised TCG BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of CGBD stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.61. TCG BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $725.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a net margin of 96.75% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.33%. This is a boost from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.12%.

TCG BDC Profile

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD).

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.