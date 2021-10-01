Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,098 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 27.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,024,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,140,000 after purchasing an additional 221,750 shares during the period. Starr International Co. Inc. increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 784,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 784,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 116,734 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 715,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 15,158 shares during the period. 49.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCSF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of BCSF stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $958.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $16.45.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 86.26%. The firm had revenue of $46.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.15%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

