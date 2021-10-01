Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,119 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.21% of Barings BDC worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 36,846 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 50.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in Barings BDC by 22.8% in the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 77,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Barings BDC by 18.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,689,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 411,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the first quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

In other Barings BDC news, Director Thomas Okel bought 4,537 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.81.

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $528.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $11.15.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. The business had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.25%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.