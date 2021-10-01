Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.18 Million Stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 3,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 276,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,619,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on ASND. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $159.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.80. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $183.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.39.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 56.44% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

