Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.20 Million Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HALO. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

HALO opened at $40.68 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.99.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 230.77%. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $2,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,883,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $1,435,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,000 shares of company stock worth $7,908,350 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HALO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.