Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $51.05 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average of $50.93.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,022 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,349.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,333. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

