Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.37 Million Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 20.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at $1,127,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after acquiring an additional 20,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $88.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.80.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. The business’s revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.