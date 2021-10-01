Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 105.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,517 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of New Mountain Finance worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 12.1% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 463,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. 32.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMFC stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.17. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $13.75.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.51 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 105.12%. As a group, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.17%.

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director Rome G. Arnold III purchased 15,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $197,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,112.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

