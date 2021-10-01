Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 24,932 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 116.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,932 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 14.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,808,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,041,000 after acquiring an additional 222,189 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,436,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,207,000 after purchasing an additional 211,820 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 26.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 946,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,999,000 after purchasing an additional 196,178 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,603,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,461,000. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $22.21 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average is $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 95.35% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $62.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

