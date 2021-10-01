Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 27,335 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,335 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,302,000 after purchasing an additional 85,199 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 80.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 143,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 63,921 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 254.2% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 93,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 67,093 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 65.1% in the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 28,092 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

NYSE:FSK opened at $22.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.60. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.80%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.55%.

In other news, CAO William Balke Goebel bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at $102,200.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

