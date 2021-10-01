Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 37,514 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,514 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 16.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,294,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,369,000 after acquiring an additional 179,911 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 8.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,062,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,816,000 after acquiring an additional 84,695 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 469,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 49,062 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 104.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 132,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

GSBD opened at $18.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.47. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $20.65.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 85.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

